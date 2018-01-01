Federal money for Mower County watershed

AUSTIN, Minn. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing over $100,000 for water quality projects in the Dobbins Creek watershed.

Dobbins Creek is listed by the state as “impaired” for aquatic life and cloudiness. Its north and south branches converge at Austin’s Jay C. Hormel Nature Center and a large dam on it forms East Side Lake before it flows into the Cedar River.

$123,750 federal dollars will support about six efforts treat and reduce stormwater runoff from nearly 1,300 acres.

“This funding will support projects on the land that strengthen ag operations while also assisting landowners in improving water quality,” said Brian DeVetter, district conservationist with the Austin-based Natural Resources Conservation Service office for Mower County.

The entire Dobbins Creek watershed covers more than 25,700 acres, with roughly 71 percent being used for row crop farming.