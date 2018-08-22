Federal disaster aid denied to individuals in Winnebago, three other counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying individual assistance to homeowners, renters, and businesses in Winnebago, Buchanan, Dickinson, and Polk counties.

Governor Kim Reynolds asked for the assistance on August 1 to help those affected in the four counties by flooding and severe weather from June 6 through July 2.

"We are extremely disappointed with FEMA's decision," says Governor Reynolds. "People in Iowa are still hurting and in need of help several weeks after the flooding. We will be appealing this decision."

The Governor’s Office says FEMA’s denial letter states it had determined the impact to individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant a designation of Individual Assistance.

Iowa has 30 days to file an appeal and Governor Reynolds says the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be working closely with local emergency management agencies to determine additional damage and impacts caused by the flooding and severe weather.

Federal officials announced on August 20 that they will provide funding for the repair of public infrastructure that was damaged during that same time period. Public Assistance Program funding is used to rebuild damaged infrastructure and cover the costs of debris removal and emergency work. The counties now eligible to apply for Public Assistance Program funding are: Adair, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Dallas, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk, Sioux, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek and Wright.