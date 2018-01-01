Federal charges filed in Islamic center bombing

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three men from Illinois are charged with arson for the bombing of an Islamic center in Bloomington.

Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney Gregory G. Booker says 29-year-old Michael McWhorter, 22-year-old Joe Morris, and 47-year-old Michael B. Hari are accused of using a pipe bomb to heavily damage the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center on August 5. The men, all from Clarence, Illinois, are each facing one count of arson and are in federal custody in Urbana, Illinois.

Law enforcement says it received information from a confidential source on January 27 that McWhorter, Morris, and Hari were responsible for the bombing in Minnesota. They are also suspects in an attempted bombing in Champaign, Illinois.