February Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month.

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

Our February Volunteer of the Month is Lois Hogen.

Hogen is part of a quilting group that meets every Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Northwood to make quilts.

"We give them to benefits or to cancer patients or where ever they're in need. Most of them go to Lutheran World Relief," said Hogen.

That is just one of the many causes that Hogen is involved with.

"I help out at the Historical Society and I'm on the cemetery board at Northwood and Elk Grove. And our little group at Northwood arranges to put up 450 flags for all of the veterans at Sunset Rest Cemetery every Memorial Day," Hogen said.

"I'm so happy for her because she deserves it so much," said Penny Miranda, who nominated Hogen for the award.

"Lois is such a good person. She has taken care of the community. I had cancer and she was over at my house every day making sure that I was ok," Miranda said.

For Hogen, volunteering has become a way of life.

"It's just a lot of fun. After I retired it seemed to be the nice way to give back to the community," said Hogen.