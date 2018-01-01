wx_icon Mason City

Fatal train crash in Chickasaw County

Man killed while plowing a road.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 1:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A man is dead after a train collided with a piece of construction equipment Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the fatal collision occurred around 7:45 am near the intersection of Jasper Avenue and 220th Street. 64-year-old David P. Zwanziger, of Nashua, was driving north, plowing Jasper Avenue with a 1999 Caterpillar Grader, when he was hit by a westbound Canadian Pacific Train.

Zwanziger was killed in the crash. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and the New Hampton Fire Department Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation.


An example of a 1999 Caterpillar Grader. This is not an image of the vehicle involved in this accident.

