Fatal train crash in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – A man is dead after a train collided with a piece of construction equipment Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the fatal collision occurred around 7:45 am near the intersection of Jasper Avenue and 220th Street. 64-year-old David P. Zwanziger, of Nashua, was driving north, plowing Jasper Avenue with a 1999 Caterpillar Grader, when he was hit by a westbound Canadian Pacific Train.

Zwanziger was killed in the crash. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office and the New Hampton Fire Department Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation.