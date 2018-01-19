Fatal shooting sparks conversation

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The fatal shooting on Sunday has caused some conversations on the controversial topic of gun control.

Johnny Azkam, a candidate for Minnesota's first congressional district, tweeted "This kid went to school with my son & ran with him a bit here & there about a year or so back. I know his dad personally. This was a hate crime: plain & simple. #GunControlNow".

When asked why he thought this was a hate crime, he pointed to the conversation that Weiss an Rahim had before the shooting. Official reports say that Rahim taunted Weiss to shoot him.

Republican candidate also for Minnesota's first congressional district said to KIMT on the phone that he fully supports the right of law abiding citizens to bare arms but when someone who is legally carrying a weapon does not use their permit responsibly, it is unfortunate.