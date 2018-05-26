Clear

Fatal motorcycle crash in Mower County

Rider goes off the road Friday night.

Posted: May. 26, 2018 8:38 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash in Mower County.

It happened around 10 pm Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 21-year-old man from Stewartville on a 2012 Honda motorcycle turned from County Road 1 onto southbound County Road 8, left the road, and hit a driveway.

The State Patrol says they do not expect to release the name of the deceased rider until Monday morning.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Meadow police and fire, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Mayo One assisted at the scene.

