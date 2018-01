ST. ANSGAR, Iowa – A young woman from Osage has been killed in a one-vehicle crash.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Hannah Nichole Pfeifer was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado east on Highway 105 when she went off the road near the intersection with Grain Millers Drive and hit a tree. Pfeifer was the only person in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash was discovered around 1:40 am Saturday.

An investigation is underway.