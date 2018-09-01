Fatal crash in Hardin County

ELDORA, Iowa – One person is dead and two injured after a head on collision in Hardin County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 pm Friday on Highway 20. Brian M. Kerr, 25 of Evansdale, was driving west when the State Patrol says he blew a left front tire at the 163 mile marker, went through the median, and into the eastbound lanes of Highway 20. Kerr crashed into the eastbound vehicle driven by David E. Pearson, 54 of Oakland, Nebraska.

Kerr, David Pearson, and Cathy Pearson, 54, were all flown by helicopter to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa. Pearson died as a result of his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.