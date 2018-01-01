Fatal car accident in Goodhue County

RED WING, Minn. - A Zumbro Falls man has died after an early morning accident on Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 63-year-old Frank Anderson was driving a Ford Escort around 1:17 a.m.

Authorities say he was southbound on Highway 61 when he veered off into the west ditch. The vehicle went down a short embankment, entered the service drive, left the roadway again to the west and came to rest underneath a parked Ford pick-up.

Those with the Minnesota State Patrol said Anderson was not wearing his seat belt.