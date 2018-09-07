Clear

MSP: Fatal accident in southern Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol said a fatal accident occurred near Claremont this morning.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 9:51 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 9:58 AM

CLAREMONT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol said a fatal accident occurred near Claremont this morning.
MSP said the call came in at 7:12 a.m. at Highway 14 and 130th Ave. near Claremont.
More information is expected later today.

Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
