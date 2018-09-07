CLAREMONT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol said a fatal accident occurred near Claremont this morning.
MSP said the call came in at 7:12 a.m. at Highway 14 and 130th Ave. near Claremont.
More information is expected later today.
Related Content
- MSP: Fatal accident in southern Minnesota
- Southern Minnesota man dies after ATV accident
- Fatal car/motorhome collision in southern Minnesota
- Two more weekend auto accidents in southern Minnesota
- Chase and arrest in southern MInnesota
- Arrest in southern Minnesota drug raid
- Foot of snow projected for southern Minnesota
- Chase and drug arrest in southern Minnesota
- Opposition growing to southern Minnesota wind projects
- Southern Minnesota rollover sends three to hospital
Scroll for more content...