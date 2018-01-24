Fat biking season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - They call it 'fat biking', bikes with large tires made for snow.

"It makes me feel like a kid again," Bob Gritman, an avid fat biker and manager at Bicycle Sports, said. "You're out having the adventure. And you're riding along going, 'I think I can ride through that.' So you plow through the snow bank or you plow through the deep snow as far as you can."

Gritman said unlike regular bikes, the fat bike helps people stay stable when riding on snow.

"We run very low tire pressures...to ride through deep snow," he said. "It takes a lot of energy to push down the deep snow."

Even in freezing temperatures, Gritman chooses a fat bike.

"Not bad weather, just bad clothes...it's about being prepared," he said.

He said fat bikers often use bar mitts, which are gloves attached to the handle bars.

Fat bikers said another benefit to fat biking over driving in winter, no traffic and easier parking.