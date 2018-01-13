Cattle being kept outside in the winter

ELGIN, Minn.- We always hear warnings about bringing dogs and cats inside whenever extreme temperatures hit...but what about cattle?

Scroll for more content...

We spoke with a farmer from Hidden Stream Farm who says his cattle are actually healthier and happier outside despite the cold temperatures.

He tells us that they are more comfortable being outside rather than in a barn, squished together where the moisture in the air is likely to cause an illness.

He explained that as long as they have dry bedding, good feed, and a place to get out of the wind, they do fine outside all winter.

Cows actually grow thicker coats in the winter much like other animals and the farmer tells us that his cattle are beef cattle which are heartier and thicker than dairy cows.