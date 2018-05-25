Farmers 'need to take some precautions' to keep property, livestock safe

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Thompson man had his first court appearance this week in Winnebago County Court after being accused of stealing 150 pigs from Christensen Farms.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says trail camera footage taken at a rural property on 200th Street near Lake Mills led deputies to the suspect's vehicle. They say that led to the arrest of Robert Morales. Morales was caught in November 2017 with about 50 pigs inside a snowmobile trailer. That trailer was later impounded, and he is now facing first-degree theft

and burglary charges.

In the aftermath of that arrest, we reached out to farmers if they are concerned about having property or livestock taken without their permission.

Craig Benjegerdes farms near Manly, and has done so for over 25 years. In addition to planting, he also raises hogs.

While he personally has not been stolen from, there have been two occasions about five years ago where various items were stolen from nearby farmsteads.

Benjegerdes notes that farmers can't let their guards down.

"If they see a farmyard on a gravel road, or farmstead that's not lit properly in the dark time, they can go in there and help themselves. Need to take some precautions to prevent that from happening, but the bottom line is if someone wanted to take something from you, they'll find some way to do it," Benjegerdes says.

Since that time, he's put in place a strong security system around his property, and advises others to do the same.

"Another thing you can do is put a gate across the driveway, you can lock your hog house doors, put placards up saying security clearance here. Have good lighting at night, so anything that would deter somebody from getting what you think is valuable is good," Benjegerdes adds.

KIMT reached out to the Christensen Farms employee who reported the incident to authorities, as well as the company, but have declined our request for comment.

A preliminary hearing for Morales is scheduled for June 8th.