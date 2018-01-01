Fareway employees no longer allowed to use tobacco products on property

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Employees working for one area grocery store chain are being told tobacco products will no longer be allowed at work.Fareway announced employees can no longer use tobacco or tobacco like products such as e-cigarettes or chewing tobacco on store property. They only tobacco product they can use is FDA approved nicotine products to help quit smoking like nicotine gum or patches.One woman says she feels bad for employees.“I guess I worked at a restaurant setting and I know a lot of people did that as a break so it might suck for that stress relief and they no longer have that,” Kayla James said.Members of Fareway's corporate wellness team say the move is meant to create a healthy work environment. Fareway stores are located across five states in the Midwest including both Iowa and Minnesota.