Famous filmmaker Ken Burns to release documentary on Mayo

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Ken Burns sat down with president of Mayo, Dr. John Noseworthy, in front of an audience of Mayo staff at the Gonda Building to discuss Burns' upcoming documentary.

The documentary titled 'The Mayo Clinic: Hope - Faith - Science' follows the history of Mayo Clinic, starting with the story of English immigrant W.W. Mayo practicing medicine in Rochester with his two sons.

"I've certainly developed some friendships, but I had not intended, none of us intended, to make it a valentine or a wet kiss to the Mayo Clinic. We need to be critical thinkers and critical filmmakers," explains Burns. However, he also stresses that the Mayo Clinic story is overwhelmingly positive.

The film is scheduled to air in September on Public Broadcasting.