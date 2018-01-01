Family wants review of Minnesota snowmobile laws

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The parents of a young Wyoming boy killed by a snowmobiler on Chisago Lake want Minnesota lawmakers to review state laws for operating the vehicles.

KSTP-TV reports that Ellie and Alan Geisenkoetter Sr. want to know why the driver that struck their son was allowed to operate the snowmobile even though his driver's license was revoked.

Eight-year-old Alan Geisenkoetter Jr. died Wednesday.

Eric Coleman was arrested and charged in connection with the crash. Court documents say the 45-year-old told authorities he was drinking before the crash and that his driver license is revoked.

Minnesota law doesn't require a valid driver's license to operate a snowmobile. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources only requires a safety training course and registration fees to operate a snowmobile.