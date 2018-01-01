PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The 19-year-old suspect in the Florida school shooting that killed 17 people didn’t know how to use a microwave, didn’t pick up after himself and didn’t know how to do his own laundry.
The family that took him in following his mother’s death spoke to the Sun Sentinel .
The paper published a story Sunday about the family, who said that what Nikolas Cruz did baffles them.
They made Cruz buy a locking gun safe to put in his room the day he moved in. Cruz had a handful of guns, including the AR-15 and two other rifles that James Snead said would be considered assault rifles. Cruz, a hunter, also had knives, BB guns and pellet guns.
Snead thought he had the only key to the cabinet but has figured out Cruz must have kept a key for himself. The family kept their own rifles, bought after a burglary a couple of years ago, in a separate locked cabinet.
They told Cruz he needed to ask permission to take out the guns. He had asked only twice since November. They said “yes” once and “no” once.