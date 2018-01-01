Family says Elliot Burgos, boy who had a community rally around him, has died

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa – Elliot Burgos, a 9-year-old boy from Mason City who had many rally around him during his fight against brain cancer, died Sunday, his family said in a Facebook post.In early January, Elliot’s mother ordered shirts for people to show support for her son, and more than 400 were ordered.During the holidays,Some people reached out financially to help the family with medical expenses.“We try to make every day special,” Elliot’s mother, Shanda, said during the holidays.More than 6,000 people followed Elliot’s journey via the Facebook page “Prayers for Elliot.”