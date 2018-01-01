wx_icon Mason City 11°

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City 10°

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
Wind Chill Advisory Wx Alerts

Family says Elliot Burgos, boy who had a community rally around him, has died

Iowa National Guard and law enforcement among many who reached out to the family.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2018 9:56 AM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2018 10:09 AM
Scroll for more content...
MASON CITY, Iowa – Elliot Burgos, a 9-year-old boy from Mason City who had many rally around him during his fight against brain cancer, died Sunday, his family said in a Facebook post.
In early January, Elliot’s mother ordered shirts for people to show support for her son, and more than 400 were ordered.
During the holidays, many people reached out to the family, including the Iowa National Guard and area law enforcement. Some people reached out financially to help the family with medical expenses.
“We try to make every day special,” Elliot’s mother, Shanda, said during the holidays.
More than 6,000 people followed Elliot’s journey via the Facebook page “Prayers for Elliot.”

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events