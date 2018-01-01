Family of slain teen from Rochester fled from threats in Iraq

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — The father of a teenager fatally shot during a roadside confrontation over a traffic crash in Rochester says he lost his son after his family moved away from threats in Iraq to what he believed was one of the safest cities in the U.S.

Seventeen-year-old Muhammed Rahim was killed Sunday while confronting a Rochester man after their vehicles collided. The 25-year-old suspect is jailed on a possible charge of second-degree murder. He told police he was acting in self-defense.

Abdulwahhab Kareem tells the Star Tribune he and his family left their homeland in 2012 because of threats related to their work for the U.S. government. Kareem says his son's death has turned his life upside down.

Authorities say the confrontation over the traffic crash was verbal and that there was no physical fight that preceded the shooting.