Family of Mollie Tibbetts issues a public statement

Mollie Tibbets Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, hasn't been seen since going for an evening jog on July 18 in Brooklyn, a community of about 1,400 people.

Extend their thanks to those 'who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl.'

DES MOINES, Iowa – The family of Mollies Tibbetts has issued a statement after the apparent discovery of their daughter and the arrest of the man accused of killing her.

“Our hearts are broken.
On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.
At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private.
Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful.”

Mollie Tibbetts vanished on July 18 while jogging in or near Brooklyn, Iowa. A body believed to be her was found on Tuesday in a farm field in rural Poweshiek County.

A murder charge has been filed against Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who will appear in Poweshiek District Court Wednesday afternoon.

