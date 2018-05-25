Clear
Family homeless shelter floods in Rochester

Asking the public for support.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Family Promise Rochester Day Center says its basement has been flooded for the second time in two weeks.

This has forced the organization, which they say is the only one in Rochester that welcomes entire homeless families into their program, to relocate families that had been relying on the Center.

Family Promise Rochester is asking for help in repairing the basement and fixing the flooding issue, which they saw has caused an estimated $5,000 in damage. Those interested in supporting that effort can click here.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
