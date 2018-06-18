Family holds golf tournament to raise awareness about mental illness

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A local family is turning a personal tragedy into an opportunity to advocate for those with mental illnesses.

Jeffery Becker said his son Samuel took his own life in 2016. He tells KIMT that his son suffered from severe obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety. After seeing how Samuel struggled with mental illness... Becker and his wife created an annual golf tournament in his memory.

They say the goal is raise awareness about mental illness.

Becker tells us that he and his family have become advocates for change.

“Those that suffers from mental illness so we want to take care of anybody that might be struggling and reach out.”

the money raised will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.