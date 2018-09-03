Clear

Family care a critical issue for workers

Quality and affordable care is important to Rochester voters.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 9:20 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- People are voicing their opinions about issues affecting their families. CURE released a report showing majority of people have issues with child, senior and home care and they want candidates to fix it.

It was also a way to make people aware of the Rochester CURE and SEIU health care study findings.
“Yeah the findings are shocking,” said lead organizer Che Lopez.

CURE and SEIU canvassed Minnesota to find out what workers want, speaking to more than 750 people. Voters say they want policy makers to make "care" a priority.

“Part of what they're going to look for who they're going to vote in the office for the November 6th election,” said CURE leader Michelle Arends.

She tells KIMT that people want to see better quality care and affordable care for seniors and children.

“It's amazing that living here in Rochester with the mayo clinic here. The world renowned medical center people are still struggling to provide healthcare for their families,” said Lopez.

It's not just for the sick, the study finds that health care workers aren't being paid enough. Mary Ijong works as a healthcare aid and spoke today at the picnic, advocating for fair wages.

“Caregiver, direct care those people who are doing medication all the care giver. All the nurses and they deserve to be paid a better job doctors because we make change in people life,” said Ijong.

After these findings, what does cure plan to do?
The group organizer Che Lopez is planning to hold law makers accountable.
“We also gotta organize locally. We got to make sure that people are getting organized and their involved at the decision making table,” he said.

Showers and storms return to start off the week.
