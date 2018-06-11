Family Promise Center plagued with flooding

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Family Promise Center is an organization offering support to homeless families in Rochester is picking up the pieces.

After a pipe bust in the basement caused the organization to scramble to save many of the donations in the basement.

In the basement were basic necessities like soap, bedding and hygiene products.

A area church volunteered their time today to help clear the basement after the flood.

Christian Nisbit is one of the volunteers who felt a calling to help the shelter.

“When we heard about the flood we felt that it was important to serve in any way we can.”

Dawn Devine is the director of the shelter.

She tells KIMT that they have simply outgrown the building.

“It’s very little privacy and the rooms are small,” said Devine.

She and her coworker also work at the shelter and tells KIMT that they are hoping to move to a new facility in the coming weeks.

“We’re pretty confident but we just have to wait for paperwork.”

