ROCHESTER, Minn.- Family Promise Center is an organization offering support to homeless families in Rochester is picking up the pieces.
After a pipe bust in the basement caused the organization to scramble to save many of the donations in the basement.
In the basement were basic necessities like soap, bedding and hygiene products.
A area church volunteered their time today to help clear the basement after the flood.
Christian Nisbit is one of the volunteers who felt a calling to help the shelter.
“When we heard about the flood we felt that it was important to serve in any way we can.”
Dawn Devine is the director of the shelter.
She tells KIMT that they have simply outgrown the building.
“It’s very little privacy and the rooms are small,” said Devine.
She and her coworker also work at the shelter and tells KIMT that they are hoping to move to a new facility in the coming weeks.
“We’re pretty confident but we just have to wait for paperwork.”
To donate or volunteer, click here.
Related Content
- Family Promise Center plagued with flooding
- Mason City Flood Response Center opens
- Family homeless shelter floods in Rochester
- Flooding takes family home of 35 years.
- Flooded roadways
- Promising Advances in Multiple Sclerosis
- Family Promise Rochester is now turning to the community for support
- AT&T promising bonuses after tax overhaul
- North Iowa flooding reminds residents of 2008 floods
- Flooding and flash flood warnings, Fillmore County Sheriff's warns residents