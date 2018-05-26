Clear

Family Promise Rochester is now turning to the community for support

Those who rely on Family Promise for a safe space were forced to evacuate after a flooded basement. Now, they are asking the community for support.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 10:10 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Family Promise Rochester gives families in need a safe place to stay during the day. They are provided with help that connects them with jobs, education, and many other resources. 

This is the only shelter in Rochester that welcomes whole families. During the day they can use the home as a safe space to relax and focus on bettering themselves and their families. At night, they sleep at a local church. 

For the second time in a week, the basement of the home flooded ruining many of their items. The basement was used to store children's toys and other items that are given to families when they graduate from the program and are getting back on their feet. 

To replace everything and make necessary changes, it will cost around $5,000. Now, the organization is asking the community for support so they can continue to serve families in need. They say if you cannot make a financial donation, they are accepting donations of cleaning supplies, furniture, and other necessities. 

If you would like to donate, click here.

