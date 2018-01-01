Families learn about human trafficking

ROCHESTER Minn. - The Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association hosted an event on Sunday to help families stay safe from human trafficking.

Laura Sutherland is the Safe Harbor Regional Navigator and lead the presentation.

She said predators target youth and encouraged parents to be involved with a child's digital life. The presentation highlighted how trafficking often starts on social media. Sutherland said if a child is old enough to have social media then he or she is old enough to learn the dangers of trafficking and how to stay safe online.

Seila Alagic works with IMAA and is a parent. She said people don't realize how common trafficking is, even in a town like Rochester.

"You hear about these cases and you're shocked. So it is happening everywhere," Alagic said.

Sutherland said one thing parents can do now to help is call legislators and demand higher penalties for sex traffickers.