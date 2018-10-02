Families get 'snow crazy'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester held a family, outdoor fundraising event called Snow Crazy.

Kids got to ice bowl, eat snow candy, and blow ice bubbles.

A kid-crowd favorite? Snow Snakes.

"You throw it up and over and it just slides and buries into the snow," four year old Kirra said.

"I think my favorite was snow snakes...Because I like throwing stuff," nine year old Zech said.

Parents also got in on the fun throwing snow snakes, and warming up with a fire pit and hot chocolate.

"Anytime you get to be outside in Minnesota and be with your family, it's a lot of good times," Tryg Jensen, Kirra's father, said.

He was impressed by all the activities.

"The activities they have here today are a great mix of things that they can figure out by themselves, things you can teach them...it's a fun mix," he said.

The event costs $5 and all proceeds go back into the Quarry Hill Nature Center.