Fall harvest projected to be good

Despite challenges from weather, corn and soybeans predicted to have a good outcome

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 9:07 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Harvest time is not too far away, and the Iowa State University extension office says it's on track to be an average year.

John Sjolinder with the Cerro Gordo County office says the harvest is projected to start within the next 1-2 weeks, a little bit sooner than normal this year, though it is contingent on how quickly fields dry out.

Despite the late start to the Spring season and moisture, projections are looking good for corn and beans.

For those expecting a bin buster, Sjolinder says that only time will tell.

