Fairgrounds project in Waverly in jeopardy of being canceled

A northeastern Iowa community may lose the opportunity to build new fairgrounds and ball diamonds if it doesn't raise $1 million by the end of the year.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 11:24 AM

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — A northeastern Iowa community may lose the opportunity to build new fairgrounds and ball diamonds if it doesn't raise $1 million by the end of the year.

Terry Hinrichs is the consultant for the Champions Ridge project in Waverly. He tells The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that work would begin next spring if the project reaches its goal, otherwise "the dream's gone."

Discussions for Champions Ridge began in 2007, when the city sought a new home for the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball and softball diamonds as well as a new home for the Bremer County Fairgrounds.

Hinrichs says that landowner Neil Smith offered Waverly 142 acres (57 hectares) of his land in 2011 at a fraction of its value if the city agreed to use it for youth programs.

