Sheriff: Facility housing 7,400 turkeys demolished in Freeborn County (with photo gallery)

Around 7,400 turkeys died during a severe storm Tuesday, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag.

Posted: May. 30, 2018 8:50 AM
Updated: May. 30, 2018 1:50 PM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Around 7,400 turkeys died during a severe storm Tuesday, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag.

The turkeys were at a facility in Geneva at 31627 820th St. before it was completely demolished as severe thunderstorms with high winds blew through the area.

The facility is located just east of Geneva.

The severe storm knocked power out to many in Geneva and left debris in many locations around the town.

There are reports that three people were also inside a camper that flipped over a the turkey facility.  One woman reportedly suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a possible concussion.  Anothter woman suffered a leg injury and a male victim had minor scrapes and bruises.

