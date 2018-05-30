Photo Gallery 10 Images
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Around 7,400 turkeys died during a severe storm Tuesday, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag.
The turkeys were at a facility in Geneva at 31627 820th St. before it was completely demolished as severe thunderstorms with high winds blew through the area.
The facility is located just east of Geneva.
The severe storm knocked power out to many in Geneva and left debris in many locations around the town.
There are reports that three people were also inside a camper that flipped over a the turkey facility. One woman reportedly suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a possible concussion. Anothter woman suffered a leg injury and a male victim had minor scrapes and bruises.
Damage survey this morning determined it was a downburst that hit just E & SE of Geneva MN late yesterday afternoon May 29, prior to 5 pm. Max wind speed was about 80 mph. Picture is of turkey barn. pic.twitter.com/FRAAaYXSWd
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 30, 2018
Related Content
- Sheriff: Facility housing 7,400 turkeys demolished in Freeborn County (with photo gallery)
- Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County
- Freeborn County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Todd Earl's house badly damaged in fire
- Overnight house fire causes significant damage in Freeborn County
- Sunday house fire in rural Freeborn County under investigation
- Freeborn County joins national child protection program
- One-vehicle accident in Freeborn County
- Pickup truck rollover in Freeborn County
- Owatonna man pleads guilty in Freeborn County
- Two semis collide in Freeborn County