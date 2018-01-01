Facility expansion bringing 350 new jobs to northeast Iowa

OELWEIN, Iowa (AP) — Officials say the expansion of a battery company facility will bring 350 new jobs to northeastern Iowa.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. executives joined city and state officials Friday at a celebration of the new battery manufacturing and distribution plant in Oelwein (OHL'-wyne).

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the expansion was aided by $3.1 million in state tax credits and $1.75 million in direct financial assistance approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority in 2015.

The company has operated a smaller distribution center in Oelwein for about 10 years.