Facebook post claiming scary shopping situation at Walmart

MASON CITY, Iowa - A girl is claiming a scary situation at the Mason City Walmart on social media.

In a Facebook post she wrote, "Please be careful of your surroundings." She goes on to say she felt like she wasy being watched and followed. After telling the Walmart employees about her situation, they safetly escorted her out to her car.

KIMT reached out to local police departments but couldn't get the incident confirmed.

People say it's a reminder to know what's going on around you.

"There's a lot of places where they want you to keep your eye on everything to see what's going on because there's so many crazy things going on outside, or in the world," Arlene Baker, of Pine Island, Minn., said.

A Walmart spokesperson said they see similar social media posts all the time. They say if you ever feel uncomfortable or scared, to go up to customer service and ask for management. They will be able to escort you to your car or call law enforcement.