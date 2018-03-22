Facebook fallout being felt in community

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Facebook is continuing to face backlash after millions of users’ data was accessed by a third party data firm.

Scroll for more content...

The hashtag “DeleteFacebook” is trending on different online platforms with people vowing, calling on others, and teaching people how to delete their accounts.

Ethan Herber uses Facebook multiple times a day and has been since 2008.

He doesn’t see himself deleting his account, and doesn’t see other people actually clicking delete either.

"Leaving social media, I think it's kind of a trendy thing to do. I feel like I've seen it done before and then people slowly creep on and we don't talk about it again," he said.

Herber said he’s always been cautious with how much he shares online.

“When you sign up for Facebook you’re giving away some of your privacy, it was bound to happen at a certain point in time,” he said.

With so many people being constantly online, Herber thinks it’ll be difficult for society to cut ties with Facebook.

“Being able to ween off of something that like, I don't think people will want to do that at all,” he said. “I think it is engrained in our society, you know. Even though were not being as social face-to-face in the past, were still being social online.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg publicly spoke about the data-sharing on Wednesday and said he plans to take action to rebuild trust and privacy of users.