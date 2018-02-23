Federal agency has a new mission statement on immigration

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The United States Citizenship and Immigration services has changed its official mission statement Thursday evening. The federal agency grants visas and citizenship to potential citizens.

The old mission statement

"USCIS secures America's promise as a nation of immigrants by providing accurate and useful information to our customers, granting immigration and citizenship benefits, promoting an awareness and understanding of citizenship, and ensuring the integrity of our immigration system."

The new mission statement

"U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services administers the nation's lawful immigration system, safeguarding its integrity and promise by efficiently and fairly adjudicating requests for immigration benefits while protecting Americans, securing the homeland, and honoring our values."