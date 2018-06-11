FCC's change of rules does away with net neutrality

KIMT NEWS 3 – A new set of rules at the Federal Communications Commission went into effect Monday.

It’s called “Restoring Internet Freedom,” meaning that net neutrality is now over.

Net neutrality means that Internet providers have to treat everyone online equally. That means they’re not allowed to speed up, slow down, or block specific websites or online services.

This change of rules of the FCC has some people concerned over the future of the Internet.

Haron Arama and Solomon Antoine, both of Rochester, are in the start-up phase of a new app. They don’t foresee the change in net neutrality affecting them.

It’s something they don’t think will happen overnight, but rather a change overtime.

Arama thinks it will change the way people receive content on sites like YouTube, Hulu, or Netflix.

“Those types of companies, where users are on their sites for long periods of time and using up a lot of bandwidth, that can have an effect on how Internet service providers allow those types allow those companies to distribute their content over their networks,” Arama said.

Arama also said one fear is that people will have to pay more for the Internet, which could be troublesome in the future.

“This will basically allow Internet service providers to kind of siphon off certain aspects of the internet away from users who would potentially be able to see it,” Arama said, “but then you know won't be able to see it in the future.”

More than 20 states, including Iowa and Minnesota, have joined together to sue the FCC for cutting the net neutrality rules.