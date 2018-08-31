Eyota receives nearly $300,000 from state

EYOTA, Minn.-The small town of Eyota will receive a grant from the Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) that helps cities and counties with funding for housing, public infrastructure and commercial rehabilitation projects.
Eyota will receive more than $200,000 in funding to fix up apartment units.
We spoke to the city mayor Tyrel Clark who tells it a way to preserve the apartment units for families in the future.
