Extensive repairs needed after Forest City council chamber flooded

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Crews will be refinishing the council desk and beams, which have artwork on them, as well as replacing all the carpet in the council chamber at Forest City City Hall after a frozen drain pipe burst and filled the room with about three inches of water.

An employee discovered the flooding around 3 pm on Feb. 19.

The chamber will be closed for two to three months until repairs are complete, according to the city manager. In the meantime, city council meetings will be held at the Forest City police station.