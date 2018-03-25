Expo exhibits what the county has to offer

DODGE CENTER, Minn.-

Saturday was the 20th annual Dodge County expo - held at Triton High School. It is hosted by the Dodge Center Chamber of Commerce. The organizing board includes representatives from the Chambers of Commerce of Dodge Center, Kasson, Mantorville, West Concord, Claremont, and Hayfield.

The event kicked off at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast and ended around 2 p.m. Admission was free.

The school was filled with booths - featuring different local businesses, nonprofits, service organizations, and other groups. There was also entertainment such as Aztec dancers, a virtual reality game, and a clown.