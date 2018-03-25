Clear

Expo exhibits what the county has to offer

The Dodge County expo features a variety of local businesses, entertainment, crafters, and other organizations.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2018 7:33 PM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2018 11:08 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

DODGE CENTER, Minn.-
Saturday was the 20th annual Dodge County expo - held at Triton High School. It is hosted by the Dodge Center Chamber of Commerce. The organizing board includes representatives from the Chambers of Commerce of Dodge Center, Kasson, Mantorville, West Concord, Claremont, and Hayfield.

Scroll for more content...

The event kicked off at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast and ended around 2 p.m. Admission was free.

The school was filled with booths - featuring different local businesses, nonprofits, service organizations, and other groups. There was also entertainment such as Aztec dancers, a virtual reality game, and a clown.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Temperatures remain below average after the snowstorm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events