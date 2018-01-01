Experts suggest lowering drunk driving legal limit

Scroll for more content...

KIMT News 3 - 28 people die every day in crashes involving an alcohol impaired driver according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Both Iowa and Minnesota currently have a .08 alcohol limit when behind the wheel, but now there's a call nationwide to lower that to .05.It’s a panel of scientists who are coming up with this proposed legal limit. You may be wondering what .05 equal to. For a 120 pound woman that's about two drinks, the same goes for a male weighing 160.The National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are saying lowering the drunk driving threshold could save thousands of lives. Stressing this could help prevent some of the ten thousand alcohol impaired driving deaths we see every year.“It’s just another limit. I think more zero tolerance around those lines would be most effective. The .05, .08 most people don't even measure,” Sebastian Iskra from Cedar Falls said.There was also a suggestion to lessen the hours and day’s liquor stores are open to limit the availability of alcohol.Right now Utah is the only state to go to a .05 limit at the end of the year.