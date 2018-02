The Yellow Bass Bonanza, Iowa's largest fishing tournament, was able to expand this year allowing 301 teams to compete. Throughout the four hours of competition, nearly 4,000 fish were caught. Click on the video tab for the full story and see the results below.

Scroll for more content...

Final Results:

1st place - Cox / Pifkin 30 Fish for 16.37 pounds

2nd.- Bieghler / Brotherson 30 Fish for 16.24 pounds

3rd - Sturges / Bills 30 Fish 16.17 pounds

1st Place Largest White Bass 2.38 pounds