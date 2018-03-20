Exercisabilities fundraiser: ‘It's the perfect timing’

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Exercisabilities provides physical therapy for people who need special medical fitness services.

But sometimes people who need their services aren’t able to pay for them.

“Insurance ends quite quickly after somebody has a devastating physical disability occur”, Melanie Brennan, PT, DPT, Exercisabilities CEO/Founder, said. “The reality is our insurance system pays very little for therapy. After that people are left on their own to do their own therapy…and many people still need help.”

The organization is kicking off its year-long fundraiser with a Chili Walk/Roll on Tuesday. Guests will go on a one mile walk/roll followed by a chili cook-off.

After the organization experienced a devastating accident on Thursday when a car crashed into the building, Brennan said the fundraiser kick-off couldn’t come at a more perfect time.

“It’s the perfect timing. I’m excited to be able to all come together tomorrow, even as a staff I think we really need it,” she said.

The car crashed into Brennan’s office. She said it was a blessing she wasn’t at work that day, or she could’ve been severely injured sitting at her desk.

“For our whole staff we’re definitely going through some phycological issues with that, but really focused on the fact that no one was injured and that we can continue to provide our services that are so needed by so many,” Brennan said.

She said she’s never experienced anything like this before.

“It makes you step back and think a little bit about life, and just enjoy things a little bit more,” she said.

Brennan said she is not sure how much fixing her office will cost but said the focus of the fundraiser remains on helping clients.

“Those that have the highest need cost the most for us to provide the service, they also have the least amount of financial resources,” she said.

Brennan said medical fitness services can cost anything from $55-2,000 a month. Exercisabilities hopes to raise $50,000 through 2018 fundraising efforts.

Fundraising efforts begin with the Chili Walk/Roll on Tuesday at 5pm at Exercisabiltiies. It is a free event with a $10 donation suggestion.