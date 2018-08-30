Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Executive director named for Rochester educational effort

Julie Brock Julie Brock

Julie Brock will join Cradle to Career on September 17.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 2:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cradle to Career is announcing its new Executive Director.
Julie Brock will take over the job on September 17.

“We had a very robust field of candidates for this position,” says co-chair Erin Sexton, “and the Leadership Table is pleased to have found someone of Julie's caliber to join us at this important time for Cradle to Career.”

The organization says Brock will play an instrumental role in building and sustaining community support for improving educational outcomes in Rochester.

“Her vision, drive, energy aligns with Cradle to Career’s goal to help every child and young adult succeed in school and career,” says co-chair Elaine Case. “I am delighted Julie will be joining us in this key position to help lead the community in our efforts to improve educational outcomes.”

Brock joins Cradle to Career after previously being Workforce Strategy Consultant for the State of Minnesota and Vice President of Workforce Development with the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Community Events