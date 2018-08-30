Executive director named for Rochester educational effort

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Cradle to Career is announcing its new Executive Director.

Julie Brock will take over the job on September 17.

“We had a very robust field of candidates for this position,” says co-chair Erin Sexton, “and the Leadership Table is pleased to have found someone of Julie's caliber to join us at this important time for Cradle to Career.”

The organization says Brock will play an instrumental role in building and sustaining community support for improving educational outcomes in Rochester.

“Her vision, drive, energy aligns with Cradle to Career’s goal to help every child and young adult succeed in school and career,” says co-chair Elaine Case. “I am delighted Julie will be joining us in this key position to help lead the community in our efforts to improve educational outcomes.”

Brock joins Cradle to Career after previously being Workforce Strategy Consultant for the State of Minnesota and Vice President of Workforce Development with the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.