CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - An excavator is now on solid ground after breaking through the ice Monday afternoon.Crews worked until after 9:00 p.m. to pull the excavator out of Clear Lake. The large piece of machinery broke through around 4:00 p.m. near the South Shore Inn lake access point.Tony's Tire Truck and Towing worked to pull it out. No one was hurt.