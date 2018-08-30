Examining Minnesota wage law

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Construction workers are busy on projects across our area right now and the Prevailing Wage Act is ensuring they are getting paid fairly.

IT’s a law in effect in Minnesota governing minimum payments to workers on publicly funded construction projects in the state.

Nate O'Reilly is the president of Southeastern Minnesota building trades council and said contractors complained the law leads to higher costs. The study done by the Midwest Economic Policy Institute finds that is not the case, rather it levels the playing field and helps the state economy.

“It means the money will go into the hands of the workers rather than a select few and the workers keeping the money in the area,” said O’Rielly.