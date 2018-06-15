Examiner blames Iowa child's death on burst appendix

DUNKERTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old child in northeast Iowa died from complications that arose after his appendix burst.
Deputies and medics had been called to the child's home in Dunkerton on Wednesday morning. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
A state medical examiner determined the preliminary cause of death as sepsis, caused by acute peritonitis, caused by acute appendicitis. Final conclusions are pending the results of toxicology tests.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office identified the child as Kanen McIntosh.
