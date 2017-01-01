wx_icon Mason City

Ex-softball coach found guilty of sex abuse

Second trial involving the abuse of a Council Bluffs girl.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2017 9:02 AM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2017 11:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A former softball coach has been found guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Council Bluffs.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that John Osborn was convicted Friday of four counts of sexual abuse. Court records say his sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1.

It was the 50-year-old Osborn's second trial on the charges. He'd been convicted in spring 2015, but the judge ordered a new trial when new evidence surfaced before Osborn could be sentenced. The second trial was delayed by appeals.

Council Bluffs police say Osborn and the girl engaged in sex acts when the girl stayed at Osborn's house for a sleepover with his daughter.

