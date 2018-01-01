Ex-Iowa football coach guilty of boy's assault in Nebraska

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old former football coach and teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child in northwest Iowa has been convicted of a similar crime in Nebraska.

Scroll for more content...

Court records say Kyle Ewinger was found guilty Tuesday of sexual assault in Omaha. Prosecutors say that in 2012 and 2013, he assaulted the 9-year-old son of a woman he was dating. Ewinger's sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

Iowa records say the Sibley-Ocheyedan coach was fired after the district superintendent found Ewinger sleeping in his classroom next to a 10-year-old in October 2015.

Ewinger has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. His trial in Osceola County is set to begin April 10.