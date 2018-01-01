wx_icon Mason City 29°

Ex-Iowa football coach guilty of boy's assault in Nebraska

Iowa records say the Sibley-Ocheyedan coach was fired after the district superintendent found Ewinger sleeping in his classroom next to a 10-year-old in October 2015.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2018 10:31 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2018 10:31 AM

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old former football coach and teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child in northwest Iowa has been convicted of a similar crime in Nebraska.

Court records say Kyle Ewinger was found guilty Tuesday of sexual assault in Omaha. Prosecutors say that in 2012 and 2013, he assaulted the 9-year-old son of a woman he was dating. Ewinger's sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

Ewinger has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. His trial in Osceola County is set to begin April 10.

