Ex-Iowa coach accused of kissing, touching 13-year-old girl

A former western Iowa assistant junior high football and track coach has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 3:23 PM
GLIDDEN, Iowa (AP) — A former western Iowa assistant junior high football and track coach has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The Des Moines Register reports that 28-year-old Evan Michael Genter, of Glidden, was arrested Sunday. He is accused of kissing and groping a 13-year-old girl over her clothes. Officials say the girl is a student in the Glidden-Ralston School District, where Genter had been a coach.

A criminal complaint says Genter's conduct showed "a pattern or practice or scheme" to sexually exploit the girl.

Genter has been released from jail on a $5,000 bond. A phone listing for him was disconnected Tuesday.

Genter's next court appearance is set for April 5.

District athletic director Kirk Thelin said Tuesday that Genter resigned March 12 in lieu of being fired for improper social media contact with students.

