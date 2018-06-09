Evacuations taking place in parts of SW Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Police and Cerro Gordo County Emergency teams are going door to door in parts of Mason City tonight to let them know that they are being encouraged to evacuate due to the rising water.

Scroll for more content...

At this point they are knocking on doors between Willow Creek Bridge and Monroe Avenue and south of State Street to 3rd Avenue Southwest

If people choose to leave their homes the Salvation Army is taking them in.