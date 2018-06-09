MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Police and Cerro Gordo County Emergency teams are going door to door in parts of Mason City tonight to let them know that they are being encouraged to evacuate due to the rising water.
Scroll for more content...
At this point they are knocking on doors between Willow Creek Bridge and Monroe Avenue and south of State Street to 3rd Avenue Southwest
If people choose to leave their homes the Salvation Army is taking them in.
Related Content
- Evacuations taking place in parts of SW Mason City
- 4th Street SW undergoing reconstruction
- "Spare Parts" Author in Mason City
- 2 Mason City apartment complexes evacuated due to flooding
- City workers looking to improve 4th Street SW
- Forest City takes part in walking audit
- Mason City Fire Chief placed on administrative leave
- Mason City man takes plea deal in drug case
- Mason City vs. Mason City.... in the Big Dance!
- SAW: Mason City's Danny Kamm