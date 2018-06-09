Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mason City Evacuations Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Evacuations taking place in parts of SW Mason City

Mason City Police and Cerro Gordo County Emergency teams are going door to door in parts of Mason City tonight to let them know that they are being encouraged to evacuate due to the rising water.

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 11:07 PM
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 11:12 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City Police and Cerro Gordo County Emergency teams are going door to door in parts of Mason City tonight to let them know that they are being encouraged to evacuate due to the rising water.

Scroll for more content...

At this point they are knocking on doors between Willow Creek Bridge and Monroe Avenue and south of State Street to 3rd Avenue Southwest

If people choose to leave their homes the Salvation Army is taking them in.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
The risk for more severe weather persists as showers and thunderstorms linger for the evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events